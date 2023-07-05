BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Up 34.3% in June

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 463,600 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 345,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Core Bond Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 56,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 79,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE BHK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.72. 135,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.82. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $12.42.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Core Bond Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

