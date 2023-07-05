BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE:ECAT opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,903 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $775,991.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,216,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,515,439.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,650,247 shares of company stock worth $25,585,254.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
