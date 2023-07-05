BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ECAT opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,903 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $775,991.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,216,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,515,439.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,650,247 shares of company stock worth $25,585,254.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after acquiring an additional 992,116 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 220,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 696,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after buying an additional 217,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 99,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 411,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after buying an additional 80,127 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

