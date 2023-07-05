BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (BSTZ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on July 31st

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1613 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BSTZ stock opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 250.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

