Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,103 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 0.7% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares valued at $36,042,983. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $94.49 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

