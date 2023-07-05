Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stake Lessened by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. reduced its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.6% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BX. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 117,282 shares of company stock worth $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares worth $36,042,983. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Down 1.3 %

BX stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,503,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.44.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.