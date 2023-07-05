Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

BSL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 28,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,560. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $14.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69.

Get Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

In other news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 497,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 56,198 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000.

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

(Free Report)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.