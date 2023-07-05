Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives $95.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.15.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. CLSA lowered Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Block alerts:

Block Stock Down 0.6 %

SQ stock opened at $66.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.04. Block has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $40.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.33 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Activity at Block

Block ( NYSE:SQ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Block will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $2,048,907.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $37,494.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,458 shares in the company, valued at $4,438,441.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $2,048,907.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,512,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $8,243,160. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Block

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 95.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter worth $32,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Block Company Profile

(Free Report

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.