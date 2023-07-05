Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Up 4.2%

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) shares shot up 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.40 and last traded at $68.95. 6,921,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 13,241,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. CLSA downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day moving average of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.33 and a beta of 2.32.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares in the company, valued at $25,880,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $200,826.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,091 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,604.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $1,927,370.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,880,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,099 shares of company stock worth $8,243,160 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Block during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Block by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

