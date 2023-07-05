Bluesphere Advisors LLC Invests $204,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAPR. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 954,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 881,169 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,349,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 91,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after acquiring an additional 82,042 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

BATS PAPR opened at $30.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

