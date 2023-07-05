Bluesphere Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $90.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

