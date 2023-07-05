Bluesphere Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bluesphere Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $52.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.31.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

