BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Down 2.5%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Free Report) traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.62 and last traded at $8.73. 4,042,228 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 3,968,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

