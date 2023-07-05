BNB Price Reaches $238.28 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $37.14 billion and approximately $468.45 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $238.28 or 0.00785140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,850,524 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,850,609.3600207. The last known price of BNB is 243.74003638 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1475 active market(s) with $408,016,219.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
