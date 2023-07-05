BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,522 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $289.79. The stock has a market cap of $732.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.80.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.93.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $82,895.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,581 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,590.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,014 shares of company stock worth $9,281,933 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

