Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 3,996 Shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHY opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $19.53 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64.

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

