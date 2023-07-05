Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter.

XSW stock opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 12-month low of $100.83 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $304.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.63 and its 200 day moving average is $120.20.

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

