Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 95 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 508,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,241,000 after acquiring an additional 75,469 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
IVE opened at $161.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $161.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
