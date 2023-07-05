Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 95 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 508,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,241,000 after acquiring an additional 75,469 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IVE opened at $161.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $161.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.05. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.