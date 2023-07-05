Bogart Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VFH stock opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

