Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 4,531 Shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000.

Shares of ICSH opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.17. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.98 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

