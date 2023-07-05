BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $220.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,970,380. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $221.42. The stock has a market cap of $304.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.68.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

