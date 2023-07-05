BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 1,122 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 30,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 954,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,486,210. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $143.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.29.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

