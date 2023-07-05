BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,358. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.99.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.618 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

