BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.03 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,861,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298,780. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.73 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

