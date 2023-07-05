BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Shares of KEYS traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $165.49. 237,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,305. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.48. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.18 and a 12 month high of $189.45.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 29,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.95, for a total transaction of $4,719,061.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227,874 shares in the company, valued at $36,904,194.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

