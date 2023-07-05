BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1,073.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

EMR stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.99. The company had a trading volume of 470,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,645. The company has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average of $86.65. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.58%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

