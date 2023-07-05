BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $310,000. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,098,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $96.12. 1,084,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,465,566. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average of $99.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile



Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

