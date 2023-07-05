BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $377,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 19.6% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.17.

BlackRock Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $6.78 on Wednesday, reaching $700.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,401. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $785.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $104.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $669.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $688.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

