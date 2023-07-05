Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.79

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.BFree Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.79 and traded as high as C$65.67. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$65.31, with a volume of 313,841 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.13.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.90.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

