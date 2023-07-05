Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Short Interest Down 26.9% in June

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BREZW opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.11.

