British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Bhavesh Mistry Sells 13,396 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Free Report) insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 13,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 306 ($3.88), for a total value of £40,991.76 ($52,026.60).

Bhavesh Mistry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Bhavesh Mistry bought 44 shares of British Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £148.72 ($188.75).

On Wednesday, May 31st, Bhavesh Mistry sold 20,851 shares of British Land stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 343 ($4.35), for a total value of £71,518.93 ($90,771.58).

On Monday, May 15th, Bhavesh Mistry purchased 41 shares of British Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 372 ($4.72) per share, with a total value of £152.52 ($193.58).

British Land Trading Down 0.3 %

British Land stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 317.80 ($4.03). 790,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,020,042. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 352.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 393.16. British Land Company Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 522.30 ($6.63). The firm has a market cap of £2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -283.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53.

British Land Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a GBX 11.04 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,053.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLND. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.70) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.41) price target on shares of British Land in a report on Friday, May 19th.

About British Land

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Further Reading

