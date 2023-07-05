Brokerages Set Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target at $16.79

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PHG. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 1.0 %

PHG opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $11.75 and a one year high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.9387 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -37.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

