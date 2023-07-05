Brokerages Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Price Target at $302.00

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $302.00.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stryker Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $298.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $287.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.63. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

About Stryker

(Free Report

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.