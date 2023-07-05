Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

RA stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 331,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,209. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $20.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 359,400.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter worth $248,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.