Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.00

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.00 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

Brother Industries Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average of $29.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.75.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells communications and printing equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, Oceania, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Printing & Solutions, Machinery, Domino, Nissei, Personal & Home, and Network & Contents segments.

