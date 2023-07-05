Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Free Report) rose 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.26 and last traded at $28.26. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

Featured Stories

