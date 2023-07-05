Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.32

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4.32 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.94 ($0.04). Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 4,819,419 shares changing hands.

Bushveld Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.31. The stock has a market cap of £46.76 million, a P/E ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, and chemical sectors. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.