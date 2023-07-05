Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for approximately 5.2% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,221,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,833,934,000 after buying an additional 45,444 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after buying an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after buying an additional 782,517 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total value of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at $38,885,350.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,061 shares of company stock worth $43,056,105 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

CDNS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $234.72. 628,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,141. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $242.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

