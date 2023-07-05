Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CALA opened at $0.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.26. Calithera Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $5.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

