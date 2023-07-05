Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.61

Canso Credit Income Fund (TSE:PBY.UN – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.61 and last traded at C$14.22, with a volume of 678100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.05.

Canso Credit Income Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.16.

Canso Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Canso Credit Trust – Canso Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Lysander Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of Canada. The fund primarily invests in corporate bonds. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up and deep value approach to create its portfolio.

