Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capricorn Metals (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie cut Capricorn Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Capricorn Metals Price Performance

Shares of CRNLF stock opened at C$3.10 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.06. Capricorn Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.98 and a 52-week high of C$3.10.

Capricorn Metals Company Profile

Capricorn Metals Ltd explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

