Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,485,800 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the May 31st total of 2,880,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.0 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

CSCCF stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.55. 4,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,802. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.42. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$1.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.32.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

About Capstone Copper

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.