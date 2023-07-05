Cardano (ADA) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion and $229.38 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000932 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,913.50 or 0.06276459 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041510 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00030688 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00017688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013922 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003074 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,952,377,800 coins and its circulating supply is 34,955,869,128 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

