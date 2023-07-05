Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.14

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $5.05. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 296,062 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $259.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

About Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Solel Partners LP raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 385.5% in the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. JCP Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 669,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 378,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 137,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

