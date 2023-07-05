Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.14

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.14 and traded as high as $5.05. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 296,062 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.88.
Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $259.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group
About Carrols Restaurant Group
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carrols Restaurant Group
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.