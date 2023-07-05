Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 466,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

CARS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.31.

In other news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $124,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,876.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $510,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 9.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,234,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,129,000 after acquiring an additional 26,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,467,000 after acquiring an additional 34,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $2,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 283,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.96. Cars.com has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $20.42.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

