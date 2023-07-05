Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $25.32

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.32, but opened at $26.40. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 980,622 shares.

Cassava Sciences Stock Down 14.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $908.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

