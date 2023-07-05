Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Gap Up to $25.32

Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.32, but opened at $26.40. Cassava Sciences shares last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 980,622 shares.
Cassava Sciences Stock Down 14.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $908.90 million, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of -0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cassava Sciences
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
- Amazon Is Having Its Best Run In Years, But Should You Chase It?
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 40 (with Little in Savings)
Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.