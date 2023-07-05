CEEK VR Market Capitalization Tops $44.17 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 5th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0548 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $44.17 million and $3.29 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 0.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00019512 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014235 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,498.66 or 0.99990621 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05751467 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $1,661,437.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

