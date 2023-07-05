Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

CLLNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

CLLNY stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.39.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

