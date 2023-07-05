Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.25

Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.25 and traded as low as $32.31. Centrus Energy shares last traded at $32.54, with a volume of 41,170 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $440.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25.

Centrus Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LEU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 18.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 60.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.43% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

