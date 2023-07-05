Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 4.6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 295,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,550,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Century Aluminum Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $812.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Matt Aboud acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 109,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Century Aluminum Company Profile
Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Century Aluminum
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.