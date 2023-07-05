Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Trading Down 4.6%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.66. Approximately 295,235 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,550,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.08.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $812.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.65.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $552.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, SVP Matt Aboud acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,415.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 109,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Century Aluminum by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 114,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

