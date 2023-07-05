CHAR Technologies (CVE:YES) Stock Price Up 10.1%

CHAR Technologies Ltd. (CVE:YES – Free Report) shares rose 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.76. Approximately 224,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 93,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

CHAR Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.21, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

About CHAR Technologies

CHAR Technologies Ltd., a cleantech development and services company, engages in the conversion of organic waste into renewable gases and biocarbon products. It offers SulfaCHAR, an activated charcoal; CleanFyre, a solid biofuel; and high temperature pyrolysis technology, which transform organic waste streams to renewable outputs, as well as converting woody materials.

